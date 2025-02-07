Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi is an Oscar-nominated film-maker and a winner of a British Academy Film Award for Best Short Picture.
On Reason2Resist, in our latest instalment of "Women of the Resistance", I spoke to Farah about the role of art in the Palestinian struggle and her new feature-length film, The Teacher.
Dimitri, I found this particular analysis of what's happening pretty enlightening and different.
Point of Order
By: Mona Hawwa
🔹 Can Trump annex Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal? Can he forcibly displace Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza?
The clear answer: No.
But does this mean that merely discussing these ideas has no impact? Also no.
What Trump and Netanyahu are doing is not just political rhetoric; it is a calculated strategic maneuver designed to create an illusionary reality—one where the impossible becomes a topic of debate and the unfeasible appears as a plausible scenario.
This is not improvisational politics; it is a deliberate approach rooted in political and media theories aimed at reshaping public perception and pushing opponents into a defensive stance rather than allowing them to remain on the offensive.
Understanding Their Discourse:
1️⃣ Smoke and Mirrors Theory: Transforming Illusions into Media Realities
This strategy revolves around generating a massive media spectacle around an unfounded concept to divert attention or achieve hidden objectives.
🔹 How is it applied here?
• Repeatedly discussing Palestinian displacement, despite its impossibility, is not meant to suggest its feasibility but to make it a subject of discussion rather than outright rejection.
• Shifting the discourse from Israel’s military failure in Gaza to a debate on “Where will the Palestinians go?”—as if their departure is inevitable and the only dispute is over the destination.
• Positioning targeted states (Egypt, Jordan, the Gulf countries) as if they are negotiating a deal, rather than categorically rejecting the notion from the outset.
🔹 The outcome?
• The public begins to perceive forced displacement as an option under discussion rather than an outright war crime.
• Arab and international actors are forced to issue denials and clarifications, putting them in a defensive position and inadvertently giving the narrative undeserved credibility.
• The core issue shifts from “Should Israeli aggression be stopped?” to “What are the possible alternatives for Palestinians?”—which is precisely the intended outcome of this deception.
2️⃣ Flood the Zone Theory: Controlling the Narrative Through Chaos
This strategy relies on overwhelming the media and public discourse with a torrent of statements and proposals—regardless of their feasibility—to dominate the political narrative.
🔹 How do Trump and Netanyahu employ this tactic?
• Trump frequently makes sweeping statements about grand plans—forced displacement, border walls, sanctions, and travel bans—even when he knows they are unworkable.
• The goal is to overwhelm the media and opposition, making it impossible to respond to every claim or expose every contradiction.
• Netanyahu, politically besieged due to military failures, resorts to issuing dramatic and repeated threats—not because he can execute them, but to keep everyone in a reactive mode instead of scrutinizing his crimes and failures.
🔹 The result?
• Media and the public are trapped in an endless cycle of responding to new statements, rather than focusing on the fundamental reality: Israel has failed militarily, and Trump is engaging in media maneuvering.
• The louder the noise, the easier it becomes to push through dangerous policies under the cover of chaos.
3️⃣ Manufacturing Consent: The Power of Repetition in Normalization
This strategy hinges on the relentless repetition of ideas until they become familiar, gradually reducing public shock and fostering passive acceptance.
🔹 How does this happen?
• A few months ago, the forced displacement of Palestinians was an outrageous notion. But now, due to repeated statements, it is being debated in media as if it were one among several legitimate options.
• This goes beyond repetition; the same idea is disseminated through multiple channels—American statements, Israeli threats, media leaks, and strategic analyses—until it appears inevitable.
• This tactic was used before in the Iraq War, where the myth of weapons of mass destruction was transformed from a falsehood into a war pretext through relentless repetition.
🔹 The result?
• Forced displacement becomes a topic on the table, even if Arab and international rejection remains strong.
• The debate shifts from “Is this possible?” to “What is the best way to implement it?”—which is precisely the goal of Trump and Netanyahu.
⚠️ Conclusion:
This is a highly dangerous development—not because Trump and Netanyahu can execute their plans, but because they are succeeding in making people consider them plausible.
🔹 The real threat is not their ability to implement their agendas, but their success in framing them as debatable possibilities.
🔹 The response must go beyond rejection—it must refuse to even entertain such ideas as a legitimate political discussion.
🔹 Avoid the trap of responding to every contradictory statement or media maneuver; instead, remain focused on the fundamental truth: this is a deliberate deception aimed at deflecting attention from Israel’s failures and creating false political pressures.
🚨 Remember:
• Threats are not plans—they are bargaining chips. Trump and Netanyahu’s goal is to turn the impossible into contingencies, and this manipulation must be exposed and countered at every turn.