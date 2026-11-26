On November 24, 2026, I delivered a speech in Waterloo, Ontario on Canada's foreign policy under Mark Carney.

During my speech, I argued that World War III has begun, and that Mark Carney has sided unambiguously with the aggressors in this global conflict.



This video also features brief speeches by peace activist, Dr. Tamara Lorincz, and Nancy, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.



