On November 24, 2026, I delivered a speech in Waterloo, Ontario on Canada's foreign policy under Mark Carney.
During my speech, I argued that World War III has begun, and that Mark Carney has sided unambiguously with the aggressors in this global conflict.
This video also features brief speeches by peace activist, Dr. Tamara Lorincz, and Nancy, an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement.
IT’s~NOT~THEE~ECONOMY-! ~ STUP-I.D.S-! ~
IT’s~THEE~$$$~MONEY-! ~ ID-I.O.T.S.-! =
WIN-! ~ WIN-! = WHIP~THEE~ID-I.O.T.S~NOW-! =
$700~GOLD-! + Pro-Nazi-Forma:
THEE~BANK~$$$~O'~MACKINDER-! =
+++ OR +++
$GENUS~GOLD-! + Pro-Naz-Substance:
THEE~BANK~$$$~O'~MELCHIZEDEK-! =
THEE~JFK~BRICS~FAMILY~O’~NATIONS-! &
THEE~SCO~BANK~$$$~O’~MELCHIZEDEK-! =
WITH: JUSTICE-! & LIBERTY-! ~ fore ~ ALL-! =
MAKE~IT~ACCORDING~TO~THEE~MOSES~PATTERN-! ~
ON~THEE~NAZI~AZOV~MOUNTAIN-! =
O’~SIN~A.I.-! +
$700~GOLD-! + Pro-Nazi-Forma-! =
THEE~F.I.A.T.~BANK~$$$~O’~MACKINDER-! =
THEE~BLOOD~$$$~O’~SATAN~DEATH~MONEY-! =
NO~THING-! + Made-Outta + NO~THING-! =
NO~BEING-! = THEE~MOSES~CURSE~O’~META~A.I.~NO~BEING-! =
DEATH-! & TAXES-! =
THEE~FALSE~MOOT~FAITH~&~DEBIT-! ~
O’~THEE~MASONIC~BANK~$$$~O’~MACKINDER-! =
THEE~MAY 1, 1776-A.D.~REBBE~TRAGEDY-! =
WITH: DEATH-! & TAXES-! ~ fore ~ ALL-! &
+ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + +
MAKE~IT~ACCORDING~TO~THEE~CHINESE~PATTERN-! ~
ON~THEE~ELLIS~NAZ~IRENE~MOUNTAIN-! =
O’~ANGEL~A.B.-! +
THEE~F.I.A.T.~BANK~$$$~O’~MELCHIZEDEK-! =
THEE~BLOOD~$$$~O’~CHRIST~LIFE~MONEY-! =
SUM~THING-! + Made-Outta + NO~THING-! =
BEING-! = THEE~MOSES~BLESSING~O’~BEING-! = LIFE-! &
SPECIES~SILVER-! = FULL~REDEMPTION-! = GENUS~GOLD-! =
THEE~FULL~FAITH~&~CREDIT-! ~
O’~THEE~CHRIST~BANK~$$$~O’~MELCHIZEDEK-! =
THEE~JULY 4, 1776-A.D.~JEBBE~HOPE-! =
WITH: JUSTICE-! & LIBERTY-! ~ fore ~ ALL-! + + +
+ paulus-o’-marry-! + o’-thabor-! + o’-eph-isis-! +
The complacency - or apathy - of the Canadian public is astonishing. Today in the Toronto Star, a rare piece from Althia Raj that accurately tracks the parallels between Carney and Trump. She stays focused on the domestic side, though - the obscenity of his foreign policy remains somehow excluded from the national conversation.
To quote George Carlin: "Nobody seems to care..."
If you have time, Dimitri, take a moment to analyze what is about to happen in BC...
(The two are intimately connected).