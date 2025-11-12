World War III Has Only Begun
In early 2023, the eminent French anthropologist, Emmanuel Todd, declared in an interview with Le Figaro that World War III had begun.
Since then, Western elites and their proxies in the Global South have launched new wars and escalated others.
With the so-called ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza and a pause in overt hostilities between Israel and Iran, it may be tempting to believe that the global conflagration is coming to an end, but none of the underlying causes of this civilizational struggle have been resolved.
Is the global conflagration likely to spread?
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Hamed Ghashghavi, an Iranian Researcher of North American and European Studies.
In 2019, when Hamed was the Secretary for International Affairs of an Iranian organization called New Horizon, Hamed was sanctioned by the U.S. government, becoming Iran’s youngest person to be sanctioned by the United States.
Yes, we're back to the future with WWIII. While the World is watching the collapse of the "ceasefire"which was NOT another very similar conflict that Trump claimed to have solved (well, it was the Malaysian PM after all) is brewing and the Ceasefire also has collapsed in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict.
Thailand has suspended the ceasefire agreement with Cambodia following a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers. The situation remains tense as both countries blame each other for the incident, which has raised concerns about the stability of the peace efforts initiated last month. Al Jazeera Wikipedia
Overview of the Ceasefire Agreement
In October 2025, Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire agreement, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, to address ongoing border disputes. This agreement aimed to establish peace following violent clashes that resulted in significant casualties and displacement.
Key Details of the Ceasefire
Agreement Terms
Withdrawal of Troops: Both countries agreed to withdraw heavy weapons and military personnel from the disputed border area.
Prisoner Release: Thailand was set to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held captive.
Monitoring Team: An interim observer team was to be established to oversee compliance with the ceasefire.
Recent Developments
Suspension of Agreement: On November 10, 2025, Thailand announced the suspension of the ceasefire after a landmine explosion injured four Thai soldiers. The Thai government accused Cambodia of laying new mines, which Cambodia denied, stating the explosion was from remnants of past conflicts.
Continued Tensions: Following the explosion, Thailand halted the release of the Cambodian soldiers and expressed concerns over national security, indicating that the situation remains volatile.
Background of the Conflict
The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has historical roots, dating back over a century. Recent clashes in July 2025 resulted in at least 48 deaths and the displacement of around 300,000 people. The ceasefire agreement was intended to build on earlier efforts to stabilize the region but has faced challenges due to ongoing accusations and military incidents.
My personal opinion is that this is exclusively a Thai internal politics affair. Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra who escaped to Dubai after being sentenced to Prison had 2 of his family members installed as PM in quick succession while he was the mastermind behind all. After returning from Dubai after years of Exile he returned, claimed to be sick and was hospitalized for the media only. He never spent time in prison until...... the last member of his family was forced out of Government leaving him vulnerable to spend time in Prison after all. Right before things got to hot for him he boarded his private plane and flew back to Dubai once more.
Cambodia' s PM at the Time was PM Hun Sen who not only helped Thaksin himself but also his sister to escape via Cambodia somehow felt betrayed and both Thaksin and Hun Sen had a serious fall out.
The current PM of Thailand has now to solve the issue but apparently can't because of powerfull figures in the Army.
WW3 began after the last one ended.