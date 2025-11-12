In early 2023, the eminent French anthropologist, Emmanuel Todd, declared in an interview with Le Figaro that World War III had begun.



Since then, Western elites and their proxies in the Global South have launched new wars and escalated others.



With the so-called ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza and a pause in overt hostilities between Israel and Iran, it may be tempting to believe that the global conflagration is coming to an end, but none of the underlying causes of this civilizational struggle have been resolved.



Is the global conflagration likely to spread?



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Hamed Ghashghavi, an Iranian Researcher of North American and European Studies.

In 2019, when Hamed was the Secretary for International Affairs of an Iranian organization called New Horizon, Hamed was sanctioned by the U.S. government, becoming Iran’s youngest person to be sanctioned by the United States.