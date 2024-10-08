With each passing day, Israel and its Western backers seem hell-bent on escalating the wars in West Asia to more dangerous levels. Israel's provocations are happening at a time when NATO and Ukraine are already mired in an existentially dangerous war with the Russian Federation.

In early 2023 - before the war in West Asia erupted - renowned French anthropologist Emmanuel Todd opined that World War Three had begun. In retrospect, Todd's assessment seems prophetic. To examine the immense dangers that lie ahead, I spoke with Matthew Hoh, a Director of the Eisenhower Media Network (EMN). EMN is an organization of expert former military, intelligence, and civilian national security officials based in the United States.

Matthew has nearly twelve years’ experience with the US military and the wars overseas with the United States Marine Corps, Department of Defense and State Department. In 2009, Matthew resigned in protest from his post in Afghanistan with the State Department over the American escalation of the war. Matthew also served for the US Marines in Iraq.

According to Matthew, Israel has bitten off much more than it can chew. He also argues that powerful lobby groups now effectively run all aspects of the U.S. government. You can watch and listen to our discussion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61lEPnxwG_0&t=10s