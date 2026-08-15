In recent days, Yemen's Ansar Allah has stepped up attacks on parts of Yemen that are controlled by Saudi-backed forces.



In addition, there are reports that Ansar Allah's ground forces are advancing toward the key Yemeni port city of Mokha, which lies on the strategically important Bab Al-Mandab Strait.



Meanwhile, Iran continues to attack Kurdish separatist forces in northern Iraq and to rebuild its missile arsenal. Israeli media now report that Israel's security establishment is 'stunned' by Iran's ability to recover from U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran's missile launch sites and production facilities.



In this report, I break down these and other important developments in the West's war of aggression on the Resistance in West Asia.



