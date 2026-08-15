REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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louiserw's avatar
louiserw
3d

Great episode, Dimitri, and another nice shirt!

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
2dEdited

The empire is jealous of China.

Warrick Powell's discussion with Hussein Askary is fascinating, focused on economic development - contrary to the American objective of destroy and dominate.

The Belt and Road Initiative is more than “just” trade infrastructure. In what is at times a travelogue through time, my guest in this episode, Hussein Askary, takes us on a deep dive journey exploring history, geography, culture and development.

Worth everyone's time:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkySj4ma84I

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