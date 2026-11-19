Today, at the two-day APEC Summit in China, the leaders of China, Russia and the United States held a 90-minute meeting.



Their meeting was widely hailed as the ‘New Yalta’.

As I explain in today’s episode of Reason2Resist, the ‘New Yalta’ appears to have produced nothing but empty platitudes about peace.



Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Saudi dictatorship continues to commit atrocities in Yemen, and the U.S.-backed Israeli regime is escalating its genocidal rampage against Palestinians.

Ansar Allah and Iran responded to U.S.-Israeli crimes by striking a prestigious office tower in the Saudi capital, and by pummelling shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.