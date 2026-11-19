Today, at the two-day APEC Summit in China, the leaders of China, Russia and the United States held a 90-minute meeting.
Their meeting was widely hailed as the ‘New Yalta’.
As I explain in today’s episode of Reason2Resist, the ‘New Yalta’ appears to have produced nothing but empty platitudes about peace.
Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Saudi dictatorship continues to commit atrocities in Yemen, and the U.S.-backed Israeli regime is escalating its genocidal rampage against Palestinians.
Ansar Allah and Iran responded to U.S.-Israeli crimes by striking a prestigious office tower in the Saudi capital, and by pummelling shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Nobody seriously thought it would be a new Yalta.
the ‘New Yalta’ appears to have produced nothing but empty platitudes about peace.
Meanwhile, the US continues to back, support, and allow three strikes on the Bridge at Kerch, and continued missile strikes on Russian refineries, villages, and towns. Lying sons of bitches.
How can Russia continue to not send an emphatic deterrence to the US and EU?