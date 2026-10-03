REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
Oct 3

Thank you Dimitri for another stellar report on events in West Asia. What surprises me most is how easy Ansar Allah is able to strike Saudi oil infrastructure and continue to roll over Saudi backed proxy forces in Yemen.

Reply
Share
Yolandanm's avatar
Yolandanm
Oct 4

Excellent as usual! Thanks Dimitri

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture