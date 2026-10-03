In response to Saudi's ongoing bombardment of Yemen, the Yemeni resistance has struck a major Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital, as well as Saudi's key Red Sea port of Yanbu.



In addition, satellite imagery shows serious damage to a major oil facility in the UAE.



Meanwhile, Western governments are scrambling to alleviate an oil crisis that is spinning out of control.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest dramatic developments in the U.S.-led wars of aggression on Iran and Yemen.

I also discuss a new, stunning report from The Intercept which reveals that U.S. military spending is set to rise to $2.5 trillion in 2027.