In response to Saudi's ongoing bombardment of Yemen, the Yemeni resistance has struck a major Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital, as well as Saudi's key Red Sea port of Yanbu.
In addition, satellite imagery shows serious damage to a major oil facility in the UAE.
Meanwhile, Western governments are scrambling to alleviate an oil crisis that is spinning out of control.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest dramatic developments in the U.S.-led wars of aggression on Iran and Yemen.
I also discuss a new, stunning report from The Intercept which reveals that U.S. military spending is set to rise to $2.5 trillion in 2027.
Thank you Dimitri for another stellar report on events in West Asia. What surprises me most is how easy Ansar Allah is able to strike Saudi oil infrastructure and continue to roll over Saudi backed proxy forces in Yemen.
Excellent as usual! Thanks Dimitri