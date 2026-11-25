Today on Reason2Resist, Sharmine Narwani of The Cradle joined me for a wide-ranging discussion about Yemen's latest retaliatory strikes on the Saudi dictatorship, the oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and censorship in Western social media.
© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.
Sharmine Narwani of the Cradle is always such a delight to see & listen to her wealth of knowledge and political insight. Thank you Dimitri for this episode, REASON2RESIST is like a geopolitical super market of delightful & objective individuals from around the world who give us a global perspective second to none...