After another successful offensive, Ansar Allah’s forces now control the southwestern coastline of Yemen and are closing in on the port city of Aden.

Aden is the second-largest city in Yemen and the stronghold of Saudi-backed forces.



Meanwhile, Iranian air defences have been very busy. They just shot down an Israeli-made Orbiter drone over Western Iran, and a U.S. MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. They also seized control of a U.S. MQ-170 drone using electronic warfare.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I explain how the resistance continues to inflict losses on the U.S. and its proxies in West Asia, and why the Saudi dictatorship is in serious trouble.



I also discuss reports that Russian forces just carried out drone strikes on ships situated in the territorial waters of Romania, a NATO member.

Will NATO retaliate?