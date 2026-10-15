Today on Reason2Resist:
The Yemeni resistance has struck Saudi Aramco’s headquarters, sparking a massive fire.
It also took out another Saudi warplane in Yemeni airspace.
Meanwhile, Iran is wreaking havoc in the Strait of Hormuz.
Today on Reason2Resist:
The Yemeni resistance has struck Saudi Aramco’s headquarters, sparking a massive fire.
It also took out another Saudi warplane in Yemeni airspace.
Meanwhile, Iran is wreaking havoc in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Grateful for all your work. Stay safe.