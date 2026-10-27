Yesterday (October 26), senior officials from Saudi, Pakistan and Turkey (the Mecca Defence Alliance) travelled to the capital of Iran to meet with Iranian leaders.



Although their meeting was cordial, the Mecca Defence Alliance appears to have obtained no concession from Iran.

On the contrary, their trip to Iran suggested that their position is weak and that Tehran has emerged as the new centre of power in West Asia.



Meanwhile, Ansar Allah reports that it struck numerous targets in Saudi again, including the all-important East-West pipeline.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments

I also examine Lula's stunning, comeback victory in Brazil’s presidential election, and today's election in Israel.