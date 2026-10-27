Yesterday (October 26), senior officials from Saudi, Pakistan and Turkey (the Mecca Defence Alliance) travelled to the capital of Iran to meet with Iranian leaders.
Although their meeting was cordial, the Mecca Defence Alliance appears to have obtained no concession from Iran.
On the contrary, their trip to Iran suggested that their position is weak and that Tehran has emerged as the new centre of power in West Asia.
Meanwhile, Ansar Allah reports that it struck numerous targets in Saudi again, including the all-important East-West pipeline.
In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss all these developments
I also examine Lula's stunning, comeback victory in Brazil’s presidential election, and today's election in Israel.
How much longer are we supposed to endure this 'torture'??? We can protest all we want but...the 'tsunami' keeps on rolling.
Thank you Dimitri for another outstanding detailed and insightful analysis on global events. IMO Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey & now Saudi Arabia are fiscal financial basket cases relying heavily on handouts from the USA. As the financial picture for the US continues to rapidly decline all nations tied to them will be the ones that will sink first. Not good news for vassal countries throughout the world but regardless they are on the wrong side of history and will collapse together. Collapse of empires all follow the same pattern whenever they attempt to change an outcome the exact opposite happens, I refer to this as an inverse proportionality...