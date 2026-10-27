REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
5h

How much longer are we supposed to endure this 'torture'??? We can protest all we want but...the 'tsunami' keeps on rolling.

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
3h

Thank you Dimitri for another outstanding detailed and insightful analysis on global events. IMO Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey & now Saudi Arabia are fiscal financial basket cases relying heavily on handouts from the USA. As the financial picture for the US continues to rapidly decline all nations tied to them will be the ones that will sink first. Not good news for vassal countries throughout the world but regardless they are on the wrong side of history and will collapse together. Collapse of empires all follow the same pattern whenever they attempt to change an outcome the exact opposite happens, I refer to this as an inverse proportionality...

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