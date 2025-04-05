After some zionist lawyers sought to de-platform Syrian refugee Tareq Hadhad, Canada's legal profession sunk to a new low.
In response, I've issued a challenge to those lawyers.
Will you debate me on the issue of whether Israel is committing genocide?
So let's get this straight, Lisus only expresses "understandable concern" for the confirmed massacre of 15,000 children (the actual number as we all know if much higher) over the course of what the ICJ has ruled a plausible genocide by a 15-2 vote, but it is Mr. Hadad that is "unsympathetic" and "indifferent".
This is yet another ploy employed by backers of the occupiers, the settler colonists to paint this as a 'conflict', implying that there are two equal sides, in order to obfuscate the stark asymmetry that has existed in favour of the Zionists since the early 1920s.