In the past several years, Green Parties across the West have witnessed a precipitous decline in public support.
This decline has occurred even as climate scientists become increasingly alarmed about the accumulation of greenhouse gases in Earth's atmosphere.
Why has this decline in public support happened, and what can be done to reverse it?
To explore these questions, I spoke today with Emily Lowan, a 24-year-old candidate for the leadership of the British Columbia Greens. Emily is unapologetically left-wing and pro-Palestinian.
The BC Green Party is the oldest Green Party in Canada, and also one of Canada's most centrist Green Parties, but if Emily can win the leadership, the BC Greens will have the youngest and most left-leaning leader in the nation.
In the past several years, Green Parties across the West have witnessed a precipitous decline in public support.
Discussion about this post
No posts
DC ARMS SALES & TRANSFER TRACKER
https://www.forumarmstrade.org
Sorry, but ANYTHING 'Green', as defined BY THE GLOBALISTS......since this IS THEIR BULLSHIT PSYOP, is, IN FACT.......SATANIC!!!!!
The 'Greenhouse gases' is MADE UP BULLSHIT; it's Satanic Globalist PROPAGANDA!!!
And ANYONE that deems CO2 as BAD.....as a POLLUTANT are, again.......FUCKING SATANISTS!!!!!
CO2 is LITERALLY........'THE GAS OF LIFE'!
Take away CO2, and what do we have??
DEATH!!!
DEATH!!
DEATH!!
The SATANIC DEATH CULT.......want DEATH!
They HATE GOD, THE CREATOR......and want to see ALL of GODS CREATIONS........DEAD!!!
The 'GREEN MOVEMENT' are NO DIFFERENT than those carrying out GENOCIDE in Palestine!
NO DIFFERENCE!
They are THE SAME GLOBALIST ENTITY that are carrying out the 'GREEN AGENDA'!
If I come across any 'GREEN' ASSHOLE, I will punch that DEMON in the fucking face!
To PROVE that these GREENIE-WEENIES are FUCKING FRAUDS......
There are PLENTY of things TO DO, on this planet, which THEY are NOT DOING!
And I mean THEY......PHYSICALLY DO.....THEMSELVES (ie SWEAT WORK)!
HOW MANY of these Satanic PIECES OF SHIT are.......
Cleaning up beaches
Cleaning up parks
Cleaning up lakes
Cleaning up rivers
Cleaning up neighborhoods
Starting community gardens
Starting community gardens in inner city/poor neighborhoods
How many are out there trying to STOP GEO-ENGINEERING, which, by the way, causes MASSIVE DAMAGE to this planet!
From the HIGHLY TOXIC CHEMICALS being dumped on us DAILY, to MANIPULATING THE FUCKING WEATHER!
JesusChrist!....HOW MANY of these 'Green' ASSHOLES are doing a simple, basic act (of kindness) of seeing someone in their neighborhood that has trouble keeping up with mowing their lawn, due to age/disability, and cannot afford to PAY to have it done, and THEY go mow that lawn?
I'd bet my life that ZERO 'Greenie-Weenies' have EVER done shit like that!
All that these 'Green' SATANISTS DO.....is SIT ON THEIR EVIL ASSES!!
The above list is just a PARTIAL list of what COULD BE BEING DONE.
Is ANY of that BEING DONE?
NO! Because these GREEN FUCKING PIECES OF SHIT-DEMONS, are FRAUDS!
And when I say, 'BEING DONE', I mean that THEY GO OUT AND DO.....DO.....PHYSICALLY DO IT THEMSELVES, instead of STEALING $$$ from TAXPAYERS and putting CRIMINAL/CORRUPT governments IN CHARGE of DOING!
WHERE are all of these 'GREEN' SATANISTS??.......WHY aren't THEY out there 'DOING'!
HOW MANY clean-ups have THEY done?
HOW MANY community gardens that THEY started?
HOW MANY letters/phone calls (to 'govt')/protests have THEY partook in, regarding GEO-ENGINEERING??
ANSWER: ONE.....BIG.....FAT......FUCKING.......ZERO!!!!!
They just want to BITCH and COMPLAIN about it.....STEAL TAX PAYER $$$$ for the problem......which gets PUT IN THE POCKETS OF THE CORRUPT, and NOTHING gets done!!
To all of the 'GREEN' Satanic CULT out there......FUCK YOU!
Go BACK to HELL, where you all came from!!!
The 'GREEN' PsyOp is OVER!!!
DONE!!
PUT UP.....or SHUT THE FUCK UP!
The 'Green' DEMONS spend ALL of their time TALKING about 'the planet', while NOT OUT PHYSICALLY DOING ANYTHING about CLEANING UP the planet!!
Hey, ASSHOLES......instead of holding all of your FAKE 'protests'.....WHY isn't that GROUP of 'protesters' out CLEANING SOMETHING UP (rivers, beaches, lakes, neighborhoods, ect)???
ANSWER: Because you're ALL LYING FRAUDS; DEMON SATANIC DEATH CULTS!
The OPPOSITE of LYING FRAUD DEMON SATANIC DEATH CULT......are the HUMANS who are OUT THERE......LITERALLY DOING! (ie NOT sitting on their asses!)
Oh, one more thing.......EVs, that these 'GREEN' DEMONS just ADORE.....are FUCKING KILLING EVERYTHING ON THIS PLANET!
But, what should one expect, from a SATANIC DEATH CULT, but......MORE DEATH!
'Green'?? FUCK YOU!
(SHOULD be changed to BLOODY RED!)