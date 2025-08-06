In the past several years, Green Parties across the West have witnessed a precipitous decline in public support.



This decline has occurred even as climate scientists become increasingly alarmed about the accumulation of greenhouse gases in Earth's atmosphere.



Why has this decline in public support happened, and what can be done to reverse it?



To explore these questions, I spoke today with Emily Lowan, a 24-year-old candidate for the leadership of the British Columbia Greens. Emily is unapologetically left-wing and pro-Palestinian.



The BC Green Party is the oldest Green Party in Canada, and also one of Canada's most centrist Green Parties, but if Emily can win the leadership, the BC Greens will have the youngest and most left-leaning leader in the nation.