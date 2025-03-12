Share this postREASON2RESISTZionism, Slander and the Dark Art of Reputational DestructionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreZionism, Slander and the Dark Art of Reputational DestructionDimitri LascarisMar 12, 20257Share this postREASON2RESISTZionism, Slander and the Dark Art of Reputational DestructionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareToday I announced that, for reasons related to my advocacy for Palestinian human rights, I'm withdrawing from the partnership of Toronto law firm, Kalloghlian Myers LLP.Here’s why I’ve made this decision:#Gaza #genocide7Share this postREASON2RESISTZionism, Slander and the Dark Art of Reputational DestructionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Exposing the deep multi pronged tentacles of the ideology of 'zionism' and it's manifestations in western society takes financial independence and a sense of moral outrage and deep commitment for 'justice'. I want you to know how deeply appreciative I am of your personal , effective contribution towards justice for Palestine and Palestinians.Thank you very much!!!!
Thanks for your dedication and moral courage