REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
19h

Great moment, Dimitri. Thank you for sharing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
19h

ENOUGH!!! of genuflecting to Zionists!!! ENOUGH!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dimitri Lascaris
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture