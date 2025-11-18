In recent weeks, the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) asked City Hall in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, to raise the Palestinian flag for the first time in Toronto’s history.

The City accepted ICJP’s request, and scheduled the historic flag-raising for November 17 at 9 am.



When Zionist groups in Canada learned of this decision, a fanatical pro-Israel group called “Tafsik” brought an emergency application in the Ontario Superior Court for an injunction prohibiting the City of Toronto from raising the Palestinian flag.



Tafsik’s application was argued before a judge of the Ontario Superior Court on the morning of November 17, minutes before the raising of the Palestinian flag was scheduled to occur.

Ultimately, the Court rejected Tafsik’s application and allowed the City of Toronto to raise the Palestinian flag.



I observed the November 17 court hearing. In this episode of Reason2Resist, I explain what happened in the court room. I also speak with human rights lawyer James Yap, who attended the flag-raising at Toronto City Hall. This episode includes exclusive footage of this historic event.