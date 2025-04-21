In early April, after two high-powered lawyers de-platformed a Syrian refugee who had expressed sympathy for Palestinians, I challenged those lawyers to a debate on whether Israel is committing genocide.
So far, neither of them has accepted my challenge.
As a result, I’ve decided to extend my debate challenge to other prominent Canadians lawyers who have attacked supporters of the Palestinian cause.
One of them is former Supreme Court of Canada justice, Rosalie Abella, who is now a visiting professor at Harvard University.
Will any of these Zionists accept the challenge?
"Slinking away" is the way of the West in these times where there is no accountability, integrity or morality. No challenges accepted where it might affect the size of their pay checks.
I wonder, if a large enough number of us file complaints with the Law Society of Ontario regarding one or more of these deplorable genocide and apartheid apologists, would it force the profession to take some kind of action? In my mind, if the legal fraternity is truly committed to holding its members to the highest standards of conduct and character, surely wilfully ignoring and outright denying what the ICJ has ruled a plausible genocide should be a cause for censure at the very least?
Then again, it could be a futile exercise in the settler colonial country called Canada. After all, institutions, agencies and bodies here are designed to whitewash and uphold settler colonialism methods and practices the world around.