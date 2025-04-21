In early April, after two high-powered lawyers de-platformed a Syrian refugee who had expressed sympathy for Palestinians, I challenged those lawyers to a debate on whether Israel is committing genocide.

So far, neither of them has accepted my challenge.

As a result, I’ve decided to extend my debate challenge to other prominent Canadians lawyers who have attacked supporters of the Palestinian cause.

One of them is former Supreme Court of Canada justice, Rosalie Abella, who is now a visiting professor at Harvard University.

Will any of these Zionists accept the challenge?