On the evening of November 4, Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani scored a stunning victory in New York City’s mayoral election.

Mamdani will be the first Muslim, pro-Palestine and Democratic Socialist to have won the mayoralty of a major American City.

At the same time, however, Mandani ran as the candidate of the Democratic Party, and the Democrats have a long and sordid record of betraying their base in deference to the billionaire class.

Shortly before he was assassinated in 1965, Black Nationalist Malcolm X delivered his famous ‘Ballot or the Bullet’ speech in which he derided the idea that a Democratic candidate could be counted upon to defend the poor and the oppressed.

Will Mamdani prove to be an exception to the Malcolm X rule?

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I examine the challenges cronfronting Mamdani and the larger political significance of his victory.