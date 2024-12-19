As Syria descends into chaos, some ‘pro-Palestinian’ commentators have criticized harshly “the Arabs”.



On BettBead Media, Dimitri Lascaris argues that we Westerners have no right to judge the Arab peoples.



Our governments are brutally oppressing them, and we've failed utterly to put a stop to that oppression.



Rather than criticize our comrades in the Arab world, we should raise our own game and redouble our efforts to end violations of their human rights by Western states and their proxies.



