As Syria descends into chaos, some ‘pro-Palestinian’ commentators have criticized harshly “the Arabs”.
On BettBead Media, Dimitri Lascaris argues that we Westerners have no right to judge the Arab peoples.
Our governments are brutally oppressing them, and we've failed utterly to put a stop to that oppression.
Rather than criticize our comrades in the Arab world, we should raise our own game and redouble our efforts to end violations of their human rights by Western states and their proxies.
Some Arabs (Saudis,Bahrain, Oman,Qatar ,UAE) have abandoned many ARABS . These Arabs are just PUPPETS of AMERICAN FASCIST HEGEMONY. PROFITS before other ARABS even their own CITIZENS. If anything these OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES should be cutting off Exports of OIL/LNG TO WESTERN/EUROPEAN COUNTRIES. Until PALESTINIANS/SYRIANS/IRAQIS/LIBYANS have SOVEREIGNTY ,TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY.
thank you Dimitri <3