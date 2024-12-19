Subscribe
How dare we abandon "the Arabs"
As Syria descends into chaos, some ‘pro-Palestinian’ commentators have criticized harshly “the Arabs”.
19 hrs ago
•
Dimitri Lascaris
12
4
The Dismemberment of Syria
After the 'liberation' of Damascus by a U.S.-backed terrorist organization, Israel has stolen more Syrian land and continues to bombard the country.
Dec 17
•
Dimitri Lascaris
44
13
U.S. meddling in Pakistan provokes mass protest
In August 2023, The Intercept reported that it had obtained a classified Pakistani government document which revealed that, in a meeting held in March…
Dec 16
•
Dimitri Lascaris
10
3
After Assad's Fall, Will Iran Go Nuclear?
Matthew Hoh talks about Syria on Reason2Resist
Dec 13
•
Dimitri Lascaris
4
Is Syria descending into chaos?
On December 10, Syria's transitional government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced that Mohammed al-Bashir had been appointed as Syria's…
Dec 12
•
Dimitri Lascaris
5
'They made a desert and called it peace'
After U.S.-backed terrorists seize power in Syria, Western 'mainstream' commentators say 'peace' between Israel and Syria might now be possible
Dec 8
•
Dimitri Lascaris
10
1
Can Europe be saved?
Norwegian Professor Glenn Diesen discusses the crisis in the EU with Dimitri Lascaris
Dec 7
•
Dimitri Lascaris
5
Is the Biden Administration trying to set the world on fire?
Former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson says World War III has begun
Dec 5
•
Dimitri Lascaris
15
2
In Syria, Turkey's Erdoğan Does Israel's Dirty Work
Kevork Almassian, the host of Syriana Analysis, breaks down the conflict in Syria
Dec 4
•
Dimitri Lascaris
9
1
NATO Lost The Arms Race But Continues To Escalate The Ukraine War
Russia analyst Dr. Gilbert Doctorow explains how Russia might react to Biden's latest escalation
Dec 3
•
Dimitri Lascaris
3
In Syria, Turkish-backed jihadists help Israel by storming Aleppo
From Beirut, Laith Marouf joins Dimitri Lascaris to discuss recent developments in West Asia
Dec 1
•
Dimitri Lascaris
6
3
November 2024
Republicans And Democrats: One Big Party Of War w/ Dr. Zachary Foster
As a tenuous ceasefire takes hold in Lebanon, a Turkish-backed Syrian militia attacked the key city of Aleppo, threatening to re-ignite the Syrian war.
Nov 30
•
Dimitri Lascaris
4
3
