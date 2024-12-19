REASON2RESIST

How dare we abandon "the Arabs"
As Syria descends into chaos, some ‘pro-Palestinian’ commentators have criticized harshly “the Arabs”.
  
Dimitri Lascaris
The Dismemberment of Syria
After the 'liberation' of Damascus by a U.S.-backed terrorist organization, Israel has stolen more Syrian land and continues to bombard the country.
  
Dimitri Lascaris
U.S. meddling in Pakistan provokes mass protest
In August 2023, The Intercept reported that it had obtained a classified Pakistani government document which revealed that, in a meeting held in March…
  
Dimitri Lascaris
After Assad's Fall, Will Iran Go Nuclear?
Matthew Hoh talks about Syria on Reason2Resist
  
Dimitri Lascaris
Is Syria descending into chaos?
On December 10, Syria's transitional government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced that Mohammed al-Bashir had been appointed as Syria's…
  
Dimitri Lascaris
'They made a desert and called it peace'
After U.S.-backed terrorists seize power in Syria, Western 'mainstream' commentators say 'peace' between Israel and Syria might now be possible
  
Dimitri Lascaris
Can Europe be saved?
Norwegian Professor Glenn Diesen discusses the crisis in the EU with Dimitri Lascaris
  
Dimitri Lascaris
Is the Biden Administration trying to set the world on fire?
Former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson says World War III has begun
  
Dimitri Lascaris
In Syria, Turkey's Erdoğan Does Israel's Dirty Work
Kevork Almassian, the host of Syriana Analysis, breaks down the conflict in Syria
  
Dimitri Lascaris
NATO Lost The Arms Race But Continues To Escalate The Ukraine War
Russia analyst Dr. Gilbert Doctorow explains how Russia might react to Biden's latest escalation
  
Dimitri Lascaris
In Syria, Turkish-backed jihadists help Israel by storming Aleppo
From Beirut, Laith Marouf joins Dimitri Lascaris to discuss recent developments in West Asia
  
Dimitri Lascaris
